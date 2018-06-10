Fire at Airport Restaurant

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Officials say travelers were evacuated from Kansas City International Airport this morning after a fire started on a terminal roof. The fire started in a grill vent at the Burger King restaurant on the roof of Terminal B, which has about 30 gates serving Southwest and Delta airlines. The fire was put out before 7:30 a.m. and people were allowed back in shortly before 8 a.m. It was unclear what or how many flights were affected by the fire. The terminal was blocked to traffic.