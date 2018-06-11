Fire at apartment building leaves dozens homeless

NORMANDY (AP) - Dozens of people have been left homeless after a fire at an apartment complex near the St. Louis County town of Normandy.

The blaze broke out just before 3 a.m. Saturday at Norwood Court Apartment Complex near Interstate 70. No one was hurt but damage was significant. Many people got out with little more than they were wearing.

Police went door-to-door to awaken residents in the 24-unit complex.

It was the second time in less than five years that a major fire broke out at the complex.