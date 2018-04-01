Fire at Chemical Plant South of Dallas

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) - A raging fire at a chemical plant south of Dallas is sending black smoke billowing into the sky and prompting area schools to evacuate students.

Bright orange flames and massive plumes of smoke can be seen Monday at a Magnablend Chemical Plant facility in Waxahachie, about 30 miles south of Dallas. Area residents are being told to stay inside with doors and windows shut.

Waxahachie Police Lt. Joe Wiser tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram no injuries have been reported since the fire was reported at 10:40 a.m.

Images from WFAA-TV show the fast-moving fire engulfing a fire truck at the scene as firefighters nearby battle the blaze.

Magnablend's website says it's a chemical manufacturing company that makes custom chemicals for industries ranging from oil fields to industrial cleaning.