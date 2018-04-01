Fire at Missouri apartment complex kills 1, injures 1

LIBERTY (AP) - The state fire marshal is working to determine what caused a fire that killed one person and left another injured at an apartment complex in northwest Missouri.

The fire was reported early Tuesday at the Jefferson Park Apartments in Liberty, about 20 miles north of Kansas City. About 34 tenants lived at the 22-unit apartment complex.

Fire Chief Mike Snider says the firefighters rescued an injured tenant from the third floor who was trapped by flames. That person was treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The apartment building sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.