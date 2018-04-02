Fire at Missouri S&T's Emerson Hall ruled accidental

ROLLA (AP) — Investigators have declared a building fire at the Missouri University of Science and Technology accidental.

The Rolla Daily News reports that the City of Rolla Fire and Rescue made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

An air conditioning unit on the roof of Emerson Hall caught fire last week, leading the school to evacuate the building.

No injuries were reported. Power to surrounding buildings was shut off as a precaution.

No structural damage has been identified at Emerson Hall, but the building has been closed because of air quality concerns while the investigation and cleaning take place.