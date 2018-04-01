Fire Attack Event

Participants got to drag fire hoses, carry a 150 pound dummy and try on fire gear.

Organizers said the event was all about education and fun. Participants could also compete for prizes which include one thousand dollars cash and trophies.

"If nothing else, it lets them know what is physically demanding, what the job entails from a physical standpoint. It's more of a fun opportunity for the kids," said organizer Brad Fraizer.