Fire Breaks Out at Mid-Missouri Auto Works

COLUMBIA- Columbia emergency officials responded to a fire that broke out at about 3 p.m. Thursday at Mid-Missouri Auto Works on Old Highway 63.

Officials said the fire was started in a vehicle being fixed in the garage of the auto shop. Columbia Fire Batallion Chief Brad Frazier told KOMU 8 News he believes the fire was due to a generator malfunction, but officials are still working to confirm that.

Parts of Old Hwy. 63 were closed while firefighters worked to clean up the damage. Officials told KOMU 8 News the road had reopened by late Thursday afternoon.

Officials estimated the damage to be about $75 thousand.

