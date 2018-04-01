Fire breaks out in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - Early Tuesday morning, a fire broke out on Larch Court in northeast Columbia.

Columbia Fire Department responded to a call a little after 4:30 a.m. to 1207 Larch Court. According to a press release from the Columbia Fire Department, smoke and flames were coming from both levels of the two-story building when crews arrived.

12 units responded to the call and started began putting out the flames.

"With the amount of fire that they had, the conditions, the incident commander upgraded it to a second alarm fire which got more companies responding to assist with controlling the fire," Jerry Jenkins, Assistant Chief of Columbia Fire Department said.

According to Jenkins, the apartment building was completely vacant and there was no power going to the building.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.