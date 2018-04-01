Fire briefly closes Nifong McDonald's

COLUMBIA - The McDonald's on Nifong Boulevard in Columbia shut down for a few hours this morning after the Columbia Fire Department helped put out a fire in one of the restaurant's friers.

The CFD responded to the call around 10 a.m. this morning.

Workers were not able to put out the fire themselves with the extinguishers in the kitchen.

Customers and employees said the building filled quickly with smoke before everyone evacuated.

Fire crews worked for two hours ventilated the building.

No one was hurt, but one employee was looked at by EMTs at the scene.

The City Health Department has not yet determined the cost of the damages.