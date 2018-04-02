Fire Burns 3-story Creve Coeur Apartment Complex

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - An apartment resident and a firefighter are recovering from minor injuries after a fire at a St. Louis County apartment complex.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at Oak Forest Apartments in Creve Coeur. Firefighters told KMOX Radio that all three floors of the complex were engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

The cause is under investigation, but one resident said a neighbor told her he fell asleep while smoking.