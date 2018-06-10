Fire burns roof at research center on MU campus

COLUMBIA - The Dalton Cardiovascular Research Center off Providence Road caught fire Friday night.

A division chief said crews found flames in an attic space under the roof. They were able to get it completely put out.

A witness on the scene said this was the second time this week that alarms have gone off in the building. She said she smelled smoke Friday morning, but had not when the alarms went off earlier this week.

At one point Friday evening people were let into the building to get their keys, but seconds later the fire chief said they needed to come back out.

One fireman said there was a haze of smoke in the building. He said crews spent much of their time focusing on the second and third floor.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.