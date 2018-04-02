Fire causes $10,000 in damage to Boone County home

Image courtesy - Boone County Fire Protection District

BOONE COUNTY – A kitchen fire caused $10,000 in damage early Saturday morning at a home just east of Columbia.

According to a news release from Boone County Fire Protection District, the fire occurred in the 1100 block of El Chaparral Ave.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the home's garage. They located the fire in the kitchen, and gained control of it.

No injuries were reported, though fire investigators estimate the damage to the home at $10,000. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but investigators believe it might have been started near a kitchen appliance.