Fire causes extensive damage to Fulton home

FULTON - A fire caused extensive damage to a home on 1808 Plaza Drive in Fulton early Monday morning.

Five engines and one ladder truck from both the Fulton Fire Department and the Central Callaway Fire Protection District responded to the fire at around 2:35 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 25 minutes of their arrival.

Fulton Fire Department Asst. Chief Kevin Coffelt said the fire was caused in the home's attic by a hanging flood light.

Coffelt said an older woman and her son were inside the house. He said the son suffered a minor burn injury on his foot and was treated and released on the scene.

Coffelt said the home suffered water and smoke damage as well as heavy fire damage. Officials said damages are estimated at $70,000.

The Fulton Police Department assisted firefighters in getting the occupants out of the home.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information.)