Fire Causes Minor Damage to North Columbia Home

COLUMBIA — Members of the Columbia Fire Department were dispatched Thursday at 3:38 p.m. to a reported residential structure fire at Tropical Lane.

Crews reported a small mulch fire upon arrival near the structure and under a gas meter. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

Lieutenant Shawn McCollom investigated the fire and determined the cause of the fire was the improper disposal of smoking materials. He also issued a damage estimate of $250.

Authorities reported no injuries as a result of the fire.