Fire causes structure damage to Jefferson City home

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department said it responded to a report of a structure fire at 1321 Gordon Court at 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters said they saw a fire in the garage area of the house with smoke throughout the home.

Fire crews entered the home and extinguished fires in the garage and attic.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes and firefighters remained on the scene for an additional two hours.

The home sustained fire and smoke damage throughout.

The people inside the house said they smelled smoke in the house and then heard the smoke alarm sound.

One person discovered the wall in the garage on fire and both people left the building before the fire department arrived. There were no injuries.

The Jefferson City Fire Department said a homemade wood burning heating device not working properly caused the fire.

The fire damaged the electrical connection to the house and the residents are currently unable to stay at the home. The American Red Cross was contacted and assisted the family with temporary housing.