Fire claims 16-year-old girl in Harrisonville

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

HARRISONVILLE (AP) — Fire officials said a 16-year-old died in a house fire in Harrisonville.

Fire crews responded to the fire early Saturday and found Saylor Johnson dead inside the home.

Johnson's mother and stepfather were taken to a hospital for treatment after escaping the home.

The Kansas City Star reports the cause of the blaze hasn't been released but investigators don't believe it is a suspicious fire.