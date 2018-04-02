Fire crews fight blaze at Holts Summit apartment building

HOLTS SUMMIT - Fire crews from Callaway County and surrounding areas fought flames that engulfed most of an apartment building on Evergreen Drive Friday afternoon.

According to Scott Pasley, public information officer at the Holts Summit Fire Protection District, thirty firefighters arrived on the scene just after 1:30 p.m. in response to a call about a structure fire at the 29-unit building. Upon arrival, crews said they could see flames and black smoke.

The third floor of the building appeared to have extensive fire damage, but no injuries were reported.

Authorities said high winds played a part in fueling the fire and made the initial attack vicious. As of 3:30 p.m. crews were still working at the scene to apply water, secure the area and monitor the wind's impact on the flames.

Pasley said investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.