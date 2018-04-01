Fire Crews Put Out Late Night Fire at Missouri Mulch

NEW FLORENCE - A fire began at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday at Missouri Mulch. The fire began on a piece of machinery that grinds mulch, according to an employee with Missouri Mulch. Firefighters have determined at this time that the fire was caused by that piece of equipment. Bob Bishop, the manager of Montgomery County Emergency Management, said firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the equipment and it did not spread to the mulch.

Bishop said the fire departments were most concerned about the fire spreading because of the rural location of the business.

All Montgomery County fire departments responded to the scene and Bishop said crews started leaving at 10:40 p.m.

Company employees said that only two pieces of equipment were damaged in Tuesday's fire.