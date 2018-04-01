Fire Damaged Home in Mokane Sunday, Killing Several Puppies

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A house fire in Mokane Sunday resulted in the death of three puppies, while also destroying two rooms in the house.

At the time of the fire, 11 pitbull mix puppies were present in the house. Unfortunately three of them died and only eight survived. They are reportedly being taken to the Central Missouri Humane Society.

Assistant fire chief Jeff Wallendorff said the fire started in a back room of the house and the fire marshall has determined the cause was electrical in nature.

The fire was put out within a matter of 10 minutes and Wallendorff said no foul play is suspected.