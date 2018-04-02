Fire damages car dealership structure in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A second major fire in a span of 12 hours had members of the Jefferson City Fire Department working into early Monday morning.

At 10:05 p.m., the Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at Cohen Auto Sale located at 1911 St. Louis Rd.

The first 911 calls reported heavy smoke showing from the center of the building, and fire companies arrived on the scene and reported heavy fire conditions in the building.

Fire conditions spread from the center of the garage area into the front of the building.

It took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

A total of three engine companies, one squad company, one ladder company, three chief officers and one Medic unit were dispatched to the two alarm fire with a total of 17 personnel remained on the scene until after 1:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Jefferson City Fire Department with assistance from the Jefferson City Police Department.

Off duty fire personnel returned to man reserve apparatus to provide coverage to the city while fire crews remained on the scene.

Cold weather conditions provided challenges to firefighters on the with ice build up on the ground and building.

No injuries were reported.

This is the second fire in less than a day after three apartment buildings were destroyed by fire Sunday morning.