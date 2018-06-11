Fire damages closed hotel in tourist destination of Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Taney County authorities say firefighters found a body while fighting a fire at a vacant Branson restaurant.

The fire broke out early Thursday at the Hillbilly In, which has been closed since it was damaged in a 2012 tornado.

KYTV reports the body was in the basement, under two floors of debris that had fallen in.

Taney County Coroner Kevin Tweedy says the body is burned beyond recognition and he can't determine the gender. He said an autopsy will have to determine how the person died.

Ciel Carr, the co-owner of the business, says homeless people have broken in frequently since it closed. He says he believes he fire was arson. The owners had begun renovations and were planning to reopen in the future.