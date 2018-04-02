Fire Damages Fulton Assisted Living Complex

FULTON - Fire units responded to an alarm just after midnight Wedneday to 1001 Granite Court to find smoke and flames showing on the outside of the garage of an assisted living facility. Employees evacuated the building as firefighters put out the fire in a few minutes. Investigators said the fire started in a dumpster and then spread to the exterior wall of one of the complex buildings. Fulton Fire reports no injuries in the incident. Damage estimates stand between $10,000 and $15,000.