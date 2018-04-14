Fire damages home on Highway Y in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY - Just before 5 a.m. Monday morning, the Cooper County Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire on Highway Y. The house was ruled to be a total loss.

The home was engulfed in flames when the crew arrived on scene, according to Cooper County Fire officials, but the family was able to make it out.

Cooper County Fire Chief David Gehm said a vehicle parked outside somehow caught fire and spread to the house. The fire then spread to the attic.

Prairie Home Fire, Pilot Grove Fire and Jamestown Rural fire also responded to the fire with aid. It took about 24 fire fighters to put out the blaze.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.]