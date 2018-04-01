Fire damages PepsiCo's Quaker Oat facility

COLUMBIA - Columbia firefighters arrived to 4501 Paris Road, PepsiCo's Quaker Oat facility early Wednesday, December 03 to find smoke coming from the south end of the building.

The fire which started from a rice cake processing machine was discovered by employees. Employees called 9-1-1 after their attempt to put out the fire with handheld fire extinguishers did not work.

The employees evacuated the building and shortly after the automatic sprinklers turned on and extinguished the fire.

The business remained closed for two hours while firefighters removed smoke from the building. One employee was evaluated at the scene for injuries but declined further medical attention.

The cause of the fire is undergoing investigation.