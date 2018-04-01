Fire damages Shoji Tabuchi's theater in Branson

By: The Associated Press

BRANSON (AP) — Branson officials say Shoji Tabuchi's theater will be closed for a few days after it was damaged by a fire.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says Wednesday's fire apparently was caused by electrical equipment in the backstage area.

The fire was contained to 10-by-10 foot area but it caused extensive smoke or water damage in other parts of the theater.

No one was injured in the fire.