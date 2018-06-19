Fire Departments Battle Storage Building Engulfed in Flames

Monday, November 05 2012
By: Chloe Alexander and Nicole Neidenberg
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Fire Department and Southern Boone County Fire Department took on a huge fire on Smith Hatchery Road at 4 p.m. Monday.  

The building was a residential two- story non dwelling structure, which means no one lived in the resident. Assistant Chief of Boone County Fire Department Doug Westhoff said it was an old farm house used for storage. When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed that the structure was 75% engulfed in flames and called two extra units to the scene.

It took a total of 11 units and 29 firefighters to control the fire. Captain of Boone County Fire Department Gary Oerly said that there was so much wooded area surrounding the structure that overtime the building reached 100% engulfed and it is a total loss. He said that units went defensive right off the back.

"There are layers of building material that have collapsed," said Westhoff. "This will continue to burn for several hours. It's contained, it's not going anywhere at this point of time so we are comfortable with the situation and we are deescalating things at this point."

The nearest fire hydrant was 2.5 miles away which made firefighters have to stretch hoses more than 1000 feet to reach the flames. 

Westhoff said that the fire is under control and that units will be back Tuesday morning to see if they need to take any further actions. At this time he is not sure what caused the fire.

 

