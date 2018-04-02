Fire Destroys 2 Businesses, Damages 2 Others

By: The Associated Press

MOUNTAIN GROVE (AP) - Fire officials say two businesses were destroyed and two others were damaged by a fire in downtown Mountain Grove.

No one was injured in Monday's fire and the cause is being investigated.

KYTV-TV reports Tri-County Screen Printing and Meadowbrook Natural Foods were destroyed by the blaze. Two other businesses, Spice Berry and Mt. Grove pharmacy, sustained smoke and water damage. The fire apparently started in the Tri-County Screen Printing building.

Mt. Grove Fire Chief Mark Bushong says heavy smoke was coming from the attic of the screen printing business when firefighters arrived.

The businesses were closed at the time of the fire.