Fire destroys apartment building in Creve Coeur

By: The Associated Press

CREVE COEUR (AP) - An investigation continues after fire destroyed a building in a suburban St. Louis apartment complex.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Oxford Hills apartment complex in Creve Coeur. No one was hurt but the building that houses 12 units is a total loss.

Authorities believe the fire began on a third-floor balcony.