Fire Destroys Boonville Cafe

BOONVILLE - The Boonville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out early Thursday morning at the Stein House Cafe.

The Boonville Fire Department as well as the Columbia Fire Department responded to the call around 1:30 a.m. Upon the arrival, Fire Chief Tim Carmichael said there was heavy smoke coming from the front and the back of the Stein House Cafe on Main Street and Chestnut.

He said they had the fire under control around 4:30 a.m., there were no injuries. The fire also damaged the Charlie Brown and Company Insurance office as well as the Boonslick Senior Center. The fire department is unsure of the cause of the fire. However, officials believe the fire started in the kitchen of the Stein House Cafe. Carmichael said the firewalls in the two center buildings kept the fire from spreading to the other buildings.

The fire department remained on the scene to make sure everything was safe. The city is sending a structural enginneer to the scene to check the buildings to make sure it is safe for predestrians as well as cars to pass.

For other images and some video footage of the fire, you can visit the 1370 AM KWRT website as well as Facebook. The station was able to capture images of the fire early Thursday morning.