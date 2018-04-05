Fire destroys Camdenton funeral home

CAMDENTON - Flames sparked by a furnace destroyed the Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton Sunday morning. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The Mid County Fire Protection District arrived at the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. Firefighters spent approximately four hours getting the fire under control, and crews stayed until after 4 p.m. putting it out.

Cold temperatures caused trucks and equipment to freeze which made it difficult to stop the fire, and several firefighters suffered from minor hypothermia injuries. No firefighters needed medical treatment.

"We were squirting water so obviously all the water was freezing," said Scott Frandsen, the chief of the Mid County Fire Protection District.

52 personnel responded to the fire, and tankers transported over 150,000 gallons of water during the event.

Frandsen said despite their best efforts, the damage was so extensive the funeral home will most likely be considered a total loss.

Winter fires, like this one, are often linked to furnaces. Frandsen recommends community members check their heating appliances at least once annually.

"Unfortunately, with the temperatures we're having, it's a fairly common thing. The furnaces are working extremely hard to keep these buildings warm," Frandsen said.