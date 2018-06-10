Fire destroys historic Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An explosion and fire has destroyed a historic Kansas City church.

The Kansas City Star reported fire crews were called to the Evangelic Center Church in downtown Kansas City early Sunday morning. The fire department says the church was unoccupied when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.

Kansas City Battalion Chief James Garrett said there had been an explosion and a partial building collapse at the church. He said authorities also closed nearby roads while crews battled the fire, which created a plume of smoke that was visible from miles away.

The fire department says firefighters haven't yet determined the cause of the explosion and fire.

The church opened in 1904 for Masonic functions as the Scottish Rite Temple.