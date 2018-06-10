Fire Destroys Home Outside Fayette

HOWARD COUNTY - A fire destroyed a Howard County home Saturday night as a family sat down for dinner. John Griffin had just sat down to eat spaghetti when his sister Darlene Salmon yelled that a fire had started. The home stood on Route DD outside of Fayette.

It took North Fayette and New Franklin Fire Fighters about an hour and a half to put the fire out. Griffin said it started in the back of the house around 7:30 p.m. but there is no official word on the cause of the fire yet.

The Griffin house is now unlivable and they lost everything in the fire. Salmon had lived in the house for nine years.