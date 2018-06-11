Fire destroys Mid-City Lumber in Boonville

BOONVILLE - A building is in ruins after an early morning fire on Sunday and authorities said an electrical problem may be to blame.

A fire broke out at Mid-City Lumber on Klinton Drive near I-70. Three different fire departments responded to the fire. Cooper County, Boonville and Praire Home responded at 3:39 a.m.

Cooper County Fire Lieutenant Tim Derendinger said it took 165,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.

He said firefighters entered the building to "attack" the fire near the back when the roof collapsed.

Luckily no one was injured and all of the firefighters escaped.