Fire Destroys Moniteau County School
LATHAM - A fire broke out early morning on December 15 at Latham R-5 School. Fire officials are calling the incident "a total loss." The fire engulfed 50 percent of the school when crews arrived at 3 a.m. The local sheriff says there were no injuries.
It took six fire departments about three hours to put down the flames at the elementary school.
Firefighter Dusty Millsap of the Fortuna fire department told KOMU the fire was most likely started in the Northwest corner of the school's basement, near the boiler room.
The fire department was still trying to assess the damage early Wednesday morning, but a teacher told KOMU that the worst damage was done to the oldest part of the building- the part that housed the library, computer labs, cafeteria, and classrooms for first to eighth grade.
The gymnasium was left standing, but with visible damage, soot covered its walls and floors. The newest part of the school, the kindergarten classrooms, which were built just last year, were in the best condition.
A school board member told KOMU the school plans to hold a public meeting Wednesday night at 7p.m. at Latham Christian Church. Churches in the community have already told the school the students are welcome to complete classes in its buildings.
You can go to this website to see exactly what the school needs in way of donations. Teachers and staff are working to put the list together. The school encourages you to check the site often for an updated list.
