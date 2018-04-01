Fire Destroys Sturgeon Garage

STURGEON - The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire at 303 N. Ruby St. in Sturgeon, Mo. at approximately 10:52 a.m. Sunday. A neighbor called for assistance after seeing smoke coming from an unattached garage in the residential area. According to Boone County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Gale Blomenkamp, the garage was "a total loss" in the fire.

Boone County fire estimates the fire resulted in $50,000 in damages. This includes the garage structure itself, tools, other possessions and one vehicle parked inside. The cause of the fire is undetermined as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and no one was injured. Boone County fire sent three fire engines, three tankers, one squad and an air truck to control the fire. Boone Hospital in Columbia also sent one medic unit to the scene.

(Photo courtesy of the Boone County Fire Protection District)