Fire Destroys Three Buildings in Small SW Mo. Town

WEAUBLEAU, Mo. -- A fire in a small southwest Missouri town destroyed three vacant downtown buildings, but no one was injured.

Seven volunteer fire departments fought the fire Monday night in Weaubleau. The buildings were vacant brick structures thought to be close to 100 years old. One had housed the Common Ground Cafe, but the cafe was closed.

Weaubleau Fire Chief Roger Foster says the cause is under investigation but electrical problems might be involved. No one was in the buildings and no firefighters were injured.

KY3-TV reports a Casey's General Store across the street from the fire shut off its gas pumps as a precaution.