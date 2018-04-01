Fire Districts Vote Aug. 8

"The maintainence cost is just starting to hurt us," said Lake Ozark Fire Chief Gary Woodson. "So we've developed the plan on apparatus replacement, equipment replacement, and that is what we are asking the taxpayers for their support to help us to continue to help them."

Both fire protection districts hope voters approve tax levy increases to help pay for new trucks and to maintain services.

"It's serious," explained Moreau Fire Chief Mike Papen. "We will have to start doing some cutbacks the next year."

But, Moreau district voters rejected the levy increase in the last election.

"The taxpayers don't realize the value that the firemen have," said Mike McNeil, public information officer.

Diane Acton of Lake Ozark said, "I just would be probably against it, because I just don't think that the public would aborb any more tax increases."

However, Moreau resident Becky Wood recommended the district "just to encourage people to get out and vote for it."

The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District covers about 50 square miles and the Moreau district covers about 250 square miles.