Fire Engulfs Home

No one was home, and no firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. The Holts Summit Fire Chief said it was hard for firefighters to know who was supposed to respond to the fire.

"It's one of those unfortunate situations where someone lives outside a normal fire protection district," said Scott Brooks Holts Summit Fire Chief. "That might have been part of the reason why it was difficult for us to first of all know where we are responding to, and which department was supposed to go."

High winds caused the fire to spread faster and engulf the home. The fire took more than four hours to put out.