Fire Fighters Complete Spring Training Recruitment

COLUMBIA - The new Boone County Fire Protection District volunteer firefighters finished their intensive 12 week, 480 hour spring training recruitment class on Thursday.

The crew has been training for months at the Boone County Fire Protection District Training Center and will have a formal graduation next week. At the training division, firefighters have access to a classroom and administrative building, a five-story drill tower, and a two-story structural live fire training building.

The firefighters leave the recruitment training with knowledge in fire suppression and prevention and EMS services.

"They're learning all about firefighting, providing emergency medical care rescue, hazardous materials, water supply and everything that goes along with it," said Scott Olsen, Boone County fire chief.

The next firefighter recruitment session will be offered this coming fall. If you are interested in learning more, visit the Fire District website.