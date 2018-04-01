Fire Ignites Columbia Home

Firefighters do not know what caused half of owner Robert Mattox's house to burn down around 9:30 a.m. The fire was so bad firefighters had to to use ladders to hose it down from above before firefighters could enter the home.

Neighbors say they heard a huge explosion.

"First thing we heard was a really loud boom, loud explosion, and we looked outside, and the garage door of the house across the street had been blown off," Rob Lawrence said.

No one was injured, but four pet dogs died in the home.