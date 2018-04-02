Fire in Ashland damages trailer

ASHLAND - A fire in Ashland damaged a trailer and left questions regarding the fire's origins.

The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District responded to reports of a trailer fire on Eastside Drive at around 12:13 p.m Sunday.

Responders were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, which they say had taken about 25 percent of the structure. Smoke damage was also seen throughout the residence.

No one was inside the trailer when the fire began.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.