Fire in KC Suburb Displaces About 50 People

LIBERTY (AP) - A hotel fire in a Kansas City suburb forced the evacuation of about 50 people but caused no serious injuries.

Fire officials say one firefighter was treated and released for injuries after falling from a second-floor balcony at the Day's Inn in Liberty early Wednesday.

The Liberty Fire Department says 30 rooms were occupied and about 50 people were evacuated. Two people had to be rescued from the motel's second floor.

A damage estimate was not immediately available but authorities say up to eight rooms were heavily damaged.

The State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.