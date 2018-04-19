Fire in Lake Ozark kills four, cause unknown
LAKE OZARK - Firefighters are looking into the cause of a fire that killed four people early Thursday morning.
The Lake Ozark Fire District received a call at 12:54 a.m. for the fire.
The first units on the scene tried to do a primary search, but couldn't get in because of the fire's intensity. When they put out the fire, they found four people dead inside. No names have been released at this time.
The house is a total loss, and the cause is still under investigation.
