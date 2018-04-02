Fire in Residence Hall

Firefighters evacuated students from MU's Hudson and Gillett residence halls following a power outage Tuesday night.

A failure in the buildings transformer caused the outage. Fire alarms went off after power went out because of a fire in the transformer. The fire originated in the basement common area between the dorms. Columbia firefighters rescued two students from an elevator.

The fire was contained to the electrical room where the transformer is located, however students reported smelling and seeing smoke in the building. Students left the building as residential life staff kept students across the street from the building.