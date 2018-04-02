Fire in St. Charles Kills 2; 3 Badly Hurt

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A man and a 2-year-old girl are dead, and three other people are badly hurt, after a house fire in St. Charles.



KMOX Radio reports that the fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. Names have not been released, but KMOX says the male victim is believed to be the step-father of the girl.



The girl's mother and her brothers, ages 11 and 8, are hospitalized with serious to critical injuries.



Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.