Fire in the Sky brings changes downtown

COLUMBIA - Columbia is starting preparations for its Fire in the Sky celebration.

Some preparations include shutting down a few streets in downtown Columbia. These streets include Fifth, Sixth, Cherry and Locust, which will shut down on Saturday at 7 pm. But parking will be free for any city metered lot or street. The University of Missouri has also made a deal with the city to have all of its parking garages and lots be free to all.

Event coordinator Karen Chandler said this is part of a deal the university made with the city.

"We used to have this celebration on campus," Chandler said. "But since we moved to Peace Park, the university agreed to still keep its parking lots and garages open to the public."

The 4th of July celebration will begin at 6:30 pm at Peace Park. A map of which streets and garages will be closed is available.