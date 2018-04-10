"Fire in the Sky" to light up Columbia night despite construction
COLUMBIA - Construction around downtown Columbia won't stop the city's annual "Fire in the Sky" celebration.
Since 2011, the festival has been held downtown, with the fireworks launching from Peace and Flat Branch Parks. This year, those locations required more planning due to ongoing construction projects.
The multiple construction sites in the area have blocked off many of streets immediately adjacent to the parks, though city and university parking lots will be free for the day.
The festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with live performances from local bands, including The Fried Crawdadies, The Alec David Band and Murphy's Ford.
The fireworks display is slated to begin at around 9:15 p.m.
