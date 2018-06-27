Fire Investigators Begin Inspection of Sound Performance Fire

COLUMBIA - Yellow caution tape blocked the corner of Indiana Avenue near Business Loop 70 Friday morning following an overnight fire that destroyed the Sound Performance store. Firefighters began their investigation of a fire as soon as they had put it out. The fire started at 10 p.m. Thursday, and fire crews fought the fire until early Friday morning.

Fire Captain John Metz said it was difficult to fight the fire on Thursday night because of the harsh weather conditions. He said firefighters had to think of the most effective way to approach the fire before water from the fire hose froze. Friday morning, when fire investigators returned to the scene, they realized they had to remove a lot of debris from the building to conduct a proper investigation.

"The roof fell inside the building, so they're going to have to do a lot of work and bring in some heavy equipment to (do the investigation)," Metz said. "It's very early in the investigation process, and we don't know what caused it yet."

Firefighters said they do not know how long it will take to remove excess debris from the building. Metz said investigators will work for the majority of the day on Friday, but since the fire caused so much damage, they do not expect to find out what caused the fire any time soon.