Fire Kills St. Charles Woman

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Fire Death,0069 St. Charles woman dead in fire ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- Police identify the victim of a St. Charles fire as 29-year-old Natalie Lacey. The fire broke out late last night in a townhouse. Lacey was found in the doorway of her upstairs bedroom. Investigators believe the fire started in the mattress, but they do NOT suspect smoking in bed. Lacey was a librarian at Central Elementary School in the Francis Howell School District. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-01-03-07 1432EST