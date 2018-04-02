Fire Kills Teenager

The victim from yesterday's fire has been identified as 18-year-old Darryl Joseph Kalas Junior. Authorities first said the fire looked to have been started by candles used in the Crystal City apartment, which was without electricity. The fire is now being investigated as suspicious. Neighbors tried to break out windows to rescue Kalas, but could not. On Christmas Eve in 1992, Kalas and one brother, Christopher, escaped another fire in a family apartment. But Kalas' 15-month-old brother Brandon, died in that blaze. At the time, investigators said it appeared the fire was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter. That child was not identified by name.